Sri Lanka tops India in SAG athletic events after 28 years

Sri Lanka has surpassed India and all other SAARC countries after 28 years by winning 28 gold medals in the athletic events at the South Asian Games (SAG) 2019 held in Nepal.

Sri Lankan players managed to secure 5 gold medals today (07) in the athletic events.

Accordingly, the total number of gold medals bagged by Sri Lankan athletes now stands at 15.

India, which has topped the medal counts in previous years, has secured only 13 gold medals in athletic events at the 13th SAG this year.

In the meantime, Sri Lankan athlete, Hiruni Wijeratne has scooped the gold medal in Women’s marathon event finishing the game with a timing of 2:41:24.