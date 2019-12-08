Showery conditions to enhance

-

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka prevailing showery condition over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces, is likely to enhance further from today, states the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Central, Northern and North-western provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Very heavy showers of about 200 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa districts.

Heavy showers of about (100-150) mm are likely at some places in Central province and in Anuradhapura, Hambanthota, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts.

Fairly heavy showers of about (75-100) mm are likely at some places in North-western province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in North-Western, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Due to a low-level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka, showery and windy conditions expected to enhance in the southeastern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambanthota via Batticaloa and heavy showers can be expected at some places. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Negombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar, and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times. Other sea areas will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.