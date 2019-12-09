Very heavy rains expected in parts of the country

-

Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces is likely to enhance, the Met. Department warns.

Issuing a Red Color warning, it said very heavy showers around 200 mm are likely at some places in Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee Monaragala, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Heavy showers of about 100-150 mm are likely in the Anuradhapura, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Matale districts.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75-100 mm are likely in Galle, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Kegalle and Hambanthota districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Western, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

People living in hilly areas, particularly landslide prone areas, are requested to be vigilant.