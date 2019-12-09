Very heavy rains expected in parts of the country

Very heavy rains expected in parts of the country

December 9, 2019   09:24 am

-

Due to a low level atmospheric disturbance in the southeast of Sri Lanka prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in the Eastern, Uva, North-Central and Northern provinces is likely to enhance, the Met. Department warns.

Issuing a Red Color warning, it said very heavy showers around 200 mm are likely at some places in Ampara, Batticaloa, Trincomalee Monaragala, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Heavy showers of about 100-150 mm are likely in the Anuradhapura, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Vavuniya and Matale districts.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75-100 mm are likely in Galle, Kaluthara, Rathnapura, Kegalle and Hambanthota districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected in North-Western, Northern and North-Central provinces and in Hambanthota district.

People living in hilly areas, particularly landslide prone areas, are requested to be vigilant.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories