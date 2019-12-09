Legendary investor Dr. Mark Mobius arrives in Sri Lanka

-

Legendary investor Dr. Mark Mobius has arrived in Sri Lanka to participate in an exclusive forum, according to Ada Derana reporter.

He is to talk on the growth potential of Sri Lanka at this forum which is to be held tomorrow (10).

Dr. Mark Mobius has a reputation as one of the most successful and influential Investment managers over the last 30 years. In May 2018, with two ex-colleagues, he launched Mobius Capital Partners. The firm utilizes a highly specialized active investment approach with an emphasis on improving governance standards in Emerging and Frontier Market companies.

Previously, Dr. Mobius was at Franklin Templeton Investments for more than 30 years, most recently as Executive Chairman of the Templeton Emerging Markets Group. During his tenure, the group expanded Assets Under Management from USD 100m to over USD 40bn and launched a number of emerging market and frontier funds focusing on Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Eastern Europe. His career and influence have earned him numerous industry awards.