Swiss Embassy staffer produced before Colombo JMO

The local Swiss Embassy staffer, who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, has been produced before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), stated Ada Derana reporter.

The alleged victim of the supposed event, yesterday (08), recorded a 5-hour statement with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

It is reported that the relevant staffer has been directed to the Chief Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo for a medical report at the recording of the statement.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Chief Magistrate extended the travel ban issued on the alleged victim until the 12th of December.

The Foreign Ministry declared that the investigations on the incident have found that the timeline of the alleged incident, as presented by the Swiss Mission on behalf of the staffer, did not correspond with the actual movements of the victim on that date according to witness interviews and technical evidence.

Accordingly, the CID sought a court order preventing her from leaving the country prior to recording a statement with the CID.

However, the Swiss government has requested permission to fly the alleged victim and her family to Switzerland on an ambulance aircraft, citing health issues.