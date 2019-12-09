Swiss Embassy staffer returns to CID for second day

-

The Swiss Embassy staffer involved in the alleged abduction incident has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the second day of recording a statement.

The alleged victim, last evening (08) recorded a 5-hour statement on the supposed events with the CID.

Meanwhile, the travel ban on the aforementioned local staffer at the Swiss Embassy has been extended until the 12th of December as per the order of the Colombo Chief Magistrate.