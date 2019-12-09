Students warned against unruly behavior following O/L exams

December 9, 2019   05:35 pm

The Department of Examinations has instructed G. C. E. Ordinary Level candidates not to engage in unruly behavior at the examination centers following the exam.

Issuing a statement, the Department stated that strict action will be taken against under the Examination Act if candidates engage in unruly behavior or damage public property.

Further, measures can be taken to cancel the results of such candidates, emphasized the Department.

Accordingly, superintendents of exam centers have been instructed and Officers-In- Charge at all Police Stations in the country have been informed on the matter.

The Exams Department further stated that any complaint with this regard can be relayed through the following telephone numbers:

0112 784 208/ 0112 784 537/ 0113 188 350
1911 hotline
119 (Police Emergency Call Number)
0112 421 111 (Police Headquarters)

