32 State Ministry Secretaries appointed

New Secretaries have been appointed to thirty-two State Ministries, the government announced today (Dec. 09).

The new State Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.

New Secretaries to State Ministries:

01. S.H. Harischandra - State Ministry of Water Supply Facilities

02. Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake - State Ministry of Urban Development

03. S. Senanayake - State Ministry of Irrigation and Rural Development

04. M.C.L. Rodrigo - State Ministry of Land & Land Development

05. S.H.A.N.D. Abeyratne - State Ministry of Economic and Policy Development

06. B.K.S. Ravindra - State Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs

07. D.A.W. Wanigasuriya - State Ministry of Railway Services

08. Prof. Sunanda Madduma Bandara - State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology

09. D.S. Wijesekara - State Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Development

10. L.D. Senanayake - State Ministry of International Cooperation

11. R.S.M.V. Seneviratne - State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine

12. A.S. Padmalatha - State Ministry of Women and Child Affairs

13. K.H.D.K. Samarakoon - State Ministry of Power

14. M.A.B.V. Bandaranayake - State Ministry of Youth Affairs

15. M. Devasurendra - State Ministry of Energy

16. S.G. Wijeyabandu – State Ministry of Public Management and Accounting

17. S. Arumainayagam - State Ministry of Investment Promotions

18. M.S.S.S. Fernando - State Ministry of Tourism Promotion

19. C.S. Lokuhetti State - Ministry of Technology and Innovations

20. G.C. Karunaratne - Ministry of Human Rights and Legal Reforms

21. A. Senanayake - State Ministry of Mahaweli Development

22. M.I. Amir - State Ministry of Export Agriculture

23. D.D. Mataraarachchi - State Ministry of Development Banking and Loan Schemes

24. N.P.V.C. Piyathilaka - State Ministry of Ports Development

25. E.M.M.R.K. Ekanayake - State Ministry of Transport Services Management

26. K.W.T.N. Amaratunga - State Ministry of Road Development

27. A.K.W.W.M.N.K. Weerasekera - State Ministry of Wildlife Resources

28. W.A.D.C. Rupasinghe - State Ministry of Environment

29. K.A.K.R. Dharmapala - Ministry of Fisheries & Freshwater Fishing Resources

30. K.G.A. Alawatta - Ministry of Social Security

31. R. Wijayalechchumi - State Ministry of Community Empowerment

32. Anuradha Wijekoon - State Ministry of Tea Industry Development