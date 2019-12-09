32 State Ministry Secretaries appointed
December 9, 2019 07:28 pm
New Secretaries have been appointed to thirty-two State Ministries, the government announced today (Dec. 09).
The new State Ministry Secretaries were handed their letters of appointment by Presidential Secretary P.B. Jayasundara at the Presidential Secretariat this evening.
New Secretaries to State Ministries:
01. S.H. Harischandra - State Ministry of Water Supply Facilities
02. Prof. Ranjith Dissanayake - State Ministry of Urban Development
03. S. Senanayake - State Ministry of Irrigation and Rural Development
04. M.C.L. Rodrigo - State Ministry of Land & Land Development
05. S.H.A.N.D. Abeyratne - State Ministry of Economic and Policy Development
06. B.K.S. Ravindra - State Ministry of Public Administration & Home Affairs
07. D.A.W. Wanigasuriya - State Ministry of Railway Services
08. Prof. Sunanda Madduma Bandara - State Ministry of Information and Communication Technology
09. D.S. Wijesekara - State Ministry of Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) Development
10. L.D. Senanayake - State Ministry of International Cooperation
11. R.S.M.V. Seneviratne - State Ministry of Indigenous Medicine
12. A.S. Padmalatha - State Ministry of Women and Child Affairs
13. K.H.D.K. Samarakoon - State Ministry of Power
14. M.A.B.V. Bandaranayake - State Ministry of Youth Affairs
15. M. Devasurendra - State Ministry of Energy
16. S.G. Wijeyabandu – State Ministry of Public Management and Accounting
17. S. Arumainayagam - State Ministry of Investment Promotions
18. M.S.S.S. Fernando - State Ministry of Tourism Promotion
19. C.S. Lokuhetti State - Ministry of Technology and Innovations
20. G.C. Karunaratne - Ministry of Human Rights and Legal Reforms
21. A. Senanayake - State Ministry of Mahaweli Development
22. M.I. Amir - State Ministry of Export Agriculture
23. D.D. Mataraarachchi - State Ministry of Development Banking and Loan Schemes
24. N.P.V.C. Piyathilaka - State Ministry of Ports Development
25. E.M.M.R.K. Ekanayake - State Ministry of Transport Services Management
26. K.W.T.N. Amaratunga - State Ministry of Road Development
27. A.K.W.W.M.N.K. Weerasekera - State Ministry of Wildlife Resources
28. W.A.D.C. Rupasinghe - State Ministry of Environment
29. K.A.K.R. Dharmapala - Ministry of Fisheries & Freshwater Fishing Resources
30. K.G.A. Alawatta - Ministry of Social Security
31. R. Wijayalechchumi - State Ministry of Community Empowerment
32. Anuradha Wijekoon - State Ministry of Tea Industry Development