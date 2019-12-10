Showery condition in Northern areas likely to reduce

-

Prevailing heavy showery condition in the Northern half of the island is expected to reduce to some extent from tomorrow (11th), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, North-central, Central and Northern provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75-100 mm are likely at some places in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 50-75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mullaitivu districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Galle via Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mullaitivu to Negombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.