-

A 16-hour water has been imposed for several areas starting from 8.00 am to 12.00 am tonight (10), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said.

This measure was taken due to the reparation of a ruptured pipeline of the Ja-Ela water supply system.

Accordingly, the water supply for Pamunugama, Nugape, Uswetakeiyawa, Bopitiya, Elen Egoda and Sedawatte areas will be suspended.