Drug kingpin Kalu Thushara sentenced to death

Infamous drug dealer H.M. Thushara, alias ‘Kalu Thushara’, has been sentenced to death by the Colombo High Court after being found guilty on charges of possession of 25g of heroin and drug trafficking.

The sentence was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga this morning (10).

The accused, Herath Mudiyanselage Thushara, was arrested by officers of the Organised Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) on May 12, 2017 in Sedawatte area while transporting the heroin on a motorcycle.

The Attorney General subsequently filed charges against him with the Colombo High Court for heroin possession and trafficking.

Delivering the verdict, the High Court Judge declared that the charges leveled against the defendant have been proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly the court handed the death penalty to the accused, Ada Derana reporter said.