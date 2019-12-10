-

Coinciding with the global launch of the Human Development Report 2019 released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister met with UNDP Sri Lanka Resident Representative, Mr. Robert Juhkam to receive the first copy of the UNDP’s latest report.

Mr. Juhkam was accompanied by UN Sri Lanka Resident Coordinator, Ms. Hanaa Singer.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his pleasure regarding Sri Lanka’s achievements in human development as it ranks in the ‘high’ human development category.

The UN representatives expressed interest in continuing to work with the government to help Sri Lanka achieve sustainable development in line with national development priorities, the PM’s Office said.