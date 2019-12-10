Mill owners agree to sell rice at concessionary prices during festive season

Mill owners agree to sell rice at concessionary prices during festive season

December 10, 2019   05:48 pm

-

Large-scale rice mill owners have agreed to provide rice at concessionary prices to consumers during the festive season, the Finance Ministry said.

The decision was reached during a meeting held with large-scale rice mill owners at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo today (10).

Accordingly, the rice mill owners have agreed to sell Nadu rice at the maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 98 per kilogram and Samba rice at the MRP of Rs 99, with effect from today.

Issuing a statement, the ministry said that consumers will be able to purchase rice at concessionary prices without any shortage during the festive season as per the decision of the rice mill owners. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories