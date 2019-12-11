Duties and functions to ministries gazetted

-

The gazette notification proclaiming the relevant duties and functions to the Ministries has been published.

Reportedly, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued the relevant gazette (Extraordinary) yesterday (10).

The number of Ministers and Ministries, Duties, Functions, Departments, Public Corporations and Statutory Bodies under the relevant Ministers have been gazetted in accordance with Article 43/1 and Article 46/1 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, duties, functions, and institutions belonging to 29 ministries have been gazetted.