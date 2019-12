Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Sri Lanka

-

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka and Spain from December 14-17, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

He arrived in Moscow, Russia yesterday for a five-day visit. Motegi will hold peace treaty talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Motegi’s trip to Moscow will be preceded by a visit to Sri Lanka from Thursday followed by a stop in Madrid from Saturday to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Minister’s meeting.