7-hour water cut to areas surrounding Nugegoda

December 11, 2019   11:41 am

-

The water supply to several areas including Nugegoda will be disrupted for a period of 7 hours today (11), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut will last from 10 pm tonight until 5 am tomorrow (12) morning, stated NWSDB.

Nugegoda, Mirihana, Ethul Kotte, Pitakotte, Nawala, Udahamulla, and Gangodawila areas will experience the water cut.

The disruption to the water supply is a result of essential maintenance work, stated the Water Board.

