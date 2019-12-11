7-hour water cut to areas surrounding Nugegoda
December 11, 2019 11:41 am
The water supply to several areas including Nugegoda will be disrupted for a period of 7 hours today (11), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).
The water cut will last from 10 pm tonight until 5 am tomorrow (12) morning, stated NWSDB.
Nugegoda, Mirihana, Ethul Kotte, Pitakotte, Nawala, Udahamulla, and Gangodawila areas will experience the water cut.
The disruption to the water supply is a result of essential maintenance work, stated the Water Board.