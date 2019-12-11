-

In a bid to reinforce the Sri Lanka Navy’s concept of Green and Blue environment, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China provided pushbikes and buggies to the Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (10).

Accordingly, Deputy Military Naval and Air Attaché of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Chang Qianjin handed over 50 pushbikes and 03 buggies to Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva at the Naval Headquarters.

These pushbikes and electric vehicles which are considered as eco-friendly alternatives are to be utilized at the Naval Dockyard, Trincomalee which was declared as a Domain of Green and Blue, following a visionary concept of Commander of the Navy. Subsequently, Commander of the Navy symbolically handed over the pushbikes and buggies to Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe.

Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and several senior officers attached to the Naval Headquarters and Eastern Naval Command were also present on this occasion.