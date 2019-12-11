All should support new President  Maithripala Sirisena

December 11, 2019   02:05 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that everyone should work together to support the new government to take the country forward.

The former President mentioned this speaking at a function held in Kettarama, Colombo.

Pointing out that it has been just 3 weeks since Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed Presidency, Sirisena stated that everyone should support the leader and the government when a new leader is elected to the country.

He further said that poverty is the main issue of the country.

Therefore, the new President should be supported to eliminate poverty and strengthen the economy as a new government, he added.

