No force should be allowed to take human lives  Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

No force should be allowed to take human life or trample humanity, says Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith.

The Archbishop expressed these views addressing the annual carol program organized by the Sri Lanka Army at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre, yesterday (10).

He pointed out that the Army personal are committed to protecting human life and that they fight to protect good people from people who commit wrongdoings.

This is a struggle to protect lives, the Cardinal added.

The Cardinal stated that they are grateful for the commitments of the tri-forces to allow Sri Lankan citizens to live with self-respect.

Remembering the Easter Sunday attacks, the Cardinal stated that we should be able to make any sacrifice to save lives.