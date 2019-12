-

The Gazette Notification declaring the names of the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha has been issued.

The Elections Commission had issued the relevant Gazette Notification yesterday (10).

Accordingly, Ponnamperumarachchige Karunasena has been named as the Chairman of the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha while Nagodawithanage Jayasena has been named the Deputy Chairman.