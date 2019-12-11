Constitutional Council to meet without Opposition Leader

-

The Constitutional Council is set to meet at 11 am tomorrow (12), chaired by Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

However, MP Sajith Premadasa will not be able to attend the Council meeting as the Leader of the Opposition as his appointment to the post has not been officially announced at the parliament despite his name being nominated.

However, Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa will be able to attend the Council meeting as the Prime Minister, according to political sources.

The Constitutional Council consists of the President, the Prime Minister, Opposition Leader, a representative named by President, a representative named by the Prime Minister, and 3 representatives of civil organizations.

There is no power to remove any representatives of the Constitutional Council and it is customary for them to resign.