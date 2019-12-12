Afternoon thundershowers possible in several areas

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna district and light showers may occur in Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts, says Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about (50-75) mm are likely to occur at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankesanturai.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Matara via Galle during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Negombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.