OL exam ends today; Strict action against candidates engaging in unruly behavior

Special security measures have been put in place at several exam centres as the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination 2019 comes to an end this evening (12), the Department of Examinations stated.

Candidates have been advised not to engage in unruly behavior at examination centers following the end of the exam.

Issuing a release, the Examinations Department said strict action will be sought under the Examination Act if candidates engage in unruly behavior or damage public property. Such behavior by candidates can lead to cancellation of their results, the release said further.

The superintendents of exam centers and Officers-In- Charge (OICs) at all Police Stations have been given instructions in this regard.

Any complaints in this regard can be lodged through the following telephone numbers:

0112 784 208/ 0112 784 537/ 0113 188 350

1911 hotline

119 (Police Emergency Call Number)

0112 421 111 (Police Headquarters)

A total of 717,008 candidates sat for the Ordinary Level Exam this year at 4,987 centres island-wide.

Candidates, who were unable to reach their respective examination centre due to adverse weather, were allowed to sit for the exam at the nearest exam centre. In several areas including Kilinochchi, examination halls were inundated by flood water and security forces rushed to help students to reach nearby exam centres on time.