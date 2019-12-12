No obstacles for media freedom during my tenure  President

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that he can assure that there will be no obstacles to media freedom in the country during his term in office.

He made this observation during a meeting with the heads of electronic and print media organization at the Presidential Secretariat today (12).

The President said that while there is room for any reasonable criticism, he expects that all media organisations will engage in a media service favorable to the reputation of the country and fulfills their responsibility to the country.

Rajapaksa said that he was elected as the President of the country by the people at the last election with much expectations and hope. He vowed that increasing the efficiency of politicians and state officials, eradication corruption and economic development will take priority.