The Constitutional Council on Thursday unanimously approved the nomination made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, to appoint High Court judge Ms. M.D.S. Abeyratne as the Court of Appeal Judge.

The President had nominated Justice Abeyratne to the position in terms of Articles 107 (1) and 41A (1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.



The vacancy was created following the retirement of the Court of Appeal Judge Deepali Wijesundara.