Japanese Foreign Minister in Sri Lanka

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Sri Lanka on Thursday (12) for an official state visit.

The Japanese foreign minister was accompanied by a delegation comprising 21 officials, and received a warm welcome at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake from officials from the Japanese Embassy and Sri Lanka Foreign Relations Ministry.

He will meet Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, at the Ministry on Friday (13).

Motegi arrived in Sri Lanka following a visit to Moscow while he is then scheduled to make a stop in Madrid from Saturday to attend 14th ASEM Foreign Minister’s meeting.