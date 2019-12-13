Afternoon thundershowers expected in three provinces including Western

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, and Kilinochchi and Hambantota districts and light showers may occur in Anuradhapura and Polonnaruwa districts, the Meteorology Department’s forecast said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Northwestern provinces and in Mannar district after 1.00 p.m.

The Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee, according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Matara via Galle during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.