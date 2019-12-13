More police officers to record statements with PCoI probing Easter attacks

-

Several more police officers are scheduled to record statements today (13) with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the terror attacks on Easter Sunday.

Chief Inspector of DIG’s office of Colombo-North division L.H. Mahinda Karunaratne is among the police officers who are set to record statements with the panel today.

In the meantime, Sub-Inspector R.M. Lahiru Pradeep Udayanga, Constable A.L. Nalin Bandara of Parasangaswewa Police Station, Inspector of Police A.H.M. Sirisena Abeysinghe of Kotahena Police Station also recorded their statements with the Presidential Commission yesterday.

SI Udayanga told the panel that, two days into the Easter Sunday attacks, then-Superintendent of Police of Colombo-North division, Sanjeewa Bandara, had pressurized him to insert a document to the records of Jampettah Police which implied he was aware in advance of the attacks.

However, he claimed he had not received such forewarning on the incident.

SI Udayanga added he was transferred to Modara and Wariyapola police stations respectively as he refused to carry out the given order.