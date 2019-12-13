Uk General Election: Boris Johnsons Conservative Party wins overall majority
December 13, 2019 11:16 am
The Conservatives have won an overall majority in the general election, passing the 326-seat threshold with constituencies still to declare.
The BBC forecasts that Boris Johnson will return to Downing Street with a majority of 74.
The prime minister said it would give him a mandate to “get Brexit done” and take the UK out of the EU next month.
Jeremy Corbyn said Labour had a “very disappointing night” and he would not fight a future election.
Labour has lost seats across the North, Midlands and Wales in places which backed Brexit in 2016.
Speaking after he was re-elected in Uxbridge, west London, with a slightly higher majority, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.”
Speaking at his election count in Islington North, where he was re-elected with a reduced majority, Mr Corbyn said Labour had put forward a “manifesto of hope” but “Brexit has so polarised debate it has overridden so much of normal political debate”.
Source: BBC