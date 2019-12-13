Duty-free workers attempt to smuggle out gold biscuits worth millions busted

Duty-free workers attempt to smuggle out gold biscuits worth millions busted

December 13, 2019   01:20 pm

-

An employee of a duty-free shop at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has been imposed a fine for his involvement in smuggling out a stock of gold biscuits from the airport through a Sri Lankan passenger with dual citizenship.

The spokesperson of the Customs Sunil Jayaratne said the duty-free shop where the said individual was employed at was also sealed up following the incident.

The shop worker, who was identified as a 36-year-old residing in the Embilipitiya area, has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 9.8 million.

After hiding the contraband inside an airtight container used to package an electric fan, the shop worker had handed it over to a local passenger who had returned to the country from Australia. The reports said the passenger had been to the duty-free shop in question to buy electrical equipment.

Deputy Director of Customs has ordered to confiscate the contraband containing 99 gold biscuits worth Rs. 100 million.

Probes are being carried out to find if there are any other duty-free shop workers involved in the said racket.

The 46-year-old passenger in question, who had received the box containing gold biscuits, was apprehended by the officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) attached to the Airport at the arrival terminal. He was later released by the Customs officers.

The Customs spokesperson has urged the passengers not to accept parcels, luggage, and packages given to them by brokers and unknown persons while at the airport.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories