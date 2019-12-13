President chairs meeting to discuss issues in power sector

-

A meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was held to discuss the prevailing issues of the power sector.

It was attended by subject ministers and the senior officials of the Ministry of Power and Energy and the institutions under its purview.

Power sector-related new projects that are to be implemented in the future are discussed at this meeting.

The President emphasized the importance of conducting a feasibility study before launching the projects, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The discussion of the meeting had further revealed that during the past few years, the previous government had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with many foreign countries regarding the power sector, however, most of them were agreements with private companies, not the governments of those countries.