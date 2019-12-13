Group of UNP MPs calls for Working Committee meeting before Dec. 20

-

Twenty-six UNP parliamentarians have submitted a letter to party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe requesting him to summon a Working Committee meeting before 20 December.

The main purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current political situation of the country and the necessity to appoint new office bearers to the Committee, the letter read further.

Parliamentarians Thalatha Atukorale, Harin Fernando, Sujeewa Senasinghe, J.C. Alawathuwala, Harsha de Silva, Ajith P. Perera, Kabir Hashim, Mangala Samaraweera, Eran Wickramaratne, Rosy Senanayake, Niroshan Perera and several others.