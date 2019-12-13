UN reiterates its dedication to providing assistance to Sri Lankan govt.

-

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka Hanaa Singer called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees yesterday.

On behalf of the U.N. Secretary-General and her colleagues of other U.N. bodies, Ms. Singer extended her congratulatory wishes on what she described as a “decisive victory” at the recent polls.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa recalled that next year, Sri Lanka celebrates 65 years as a member of the United Nations, just as the United Nations marks its 70th anniversary. A considerable amount of time was dedicated to discussing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ms. Singer commended the “incredible detail” regarding the commitment towards the SDGs in the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna manifesto and reiterated the United Nations’ dedication to providing any kind of assistance the government may require in implementing those policies.

Other areas of discussion focused on recommencing of the implementation of the recommendations of the Lessons Learnt and Reconciliation Commission and support for government initiatives to address climate change.