Reports have been received that certain individuals fraudulently claim to be acquainted with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa or employed at the Presidential Secretariat to swindle people.

The Presidential Secretariat has cautioned the general public of the incidents where people were defrauded by threatening, intimidating and promising various job opportunities.

Accordingly, the public is urged not to fall prey to such fraudsters and to take stern legal action against them such persons.