Public cautioned of persons using Presidents name fraudulently

December 13, 2019   11:29 pm

-

Reports have been received that certain individuals fraudulently claim to be acquainted with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa or employed at the Presidential Secretariat to swindle people.

The Presidential Secretariat has cautioned the general public of the incidents where people were defrauded by threatening, intimidating and promising various job opportunities.

Accordingly, the public is urged not to fall prey to such fraudsters and to take stern legal action against them such persons.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories