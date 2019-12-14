Sri Lanka & Japan keen on furthering bilateral economic cooperation

-

Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu, accompanied by a high-profile delegation, called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (13).

Conveying his wishes to the President on his recent election victory, Mr. Toshimitsu called Sri Lanka a “special friend” of Japan.

Extending an invitation to President Rajapaksa to visit Japan, Mr. Toshimitsu said Japan will be hosting an international conference titled ‘Friends of Asia’ in May next year. He said it would be an appropriate time for the President’s visit to Japan. President Rajapaksa has been in agreement.

Sri Lanka and Japan have reiterated their commitment to identifying key areas of cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations in important areas of economic development.

These key areas include information and communication technology, development of port infrastructure, expressway, agriculture, digitalization of television transmission, prevention of disasters and security cooperation.

The Japanese Foreign Minister expressed his hopes of furthering the bilateral relations of the two countries under the leadership of President Rajapaksa. He added that Japan intends to establish a bilateral methodology to oversee the successful implementation of mutually agreed development projects with Sri Lanka. “It will be helpful to introduce high-tech and state of the art Japanese companies to Sri Lanka,” he continued.

“Our economy is small, but we have a skilled, educated and talented workforce,” President Rajapaksa told the Japanese Foreign Minister, adding that his intention is to build a labor-centered economy equipped with advanced technology. He called for Japan’s assistance in this regard. The President further mentioned that Sri Lanka is open for investors from regional countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Singapore.

Mr. Toshimitsu discussed regional cooperation with the President and reiterated Japan’s commitment towards the concept of free and open Indo-Pacific region. He mentioned that regional cooperation prioritizes security, safety and stability. In response, President Rajapaksa has stated that the Indian Ocean must remain a peaceful area without conflicts.

Speaking further, President Rajapaksa has told the Japanese Foreign Minister that Sri Lanka does not want to get intervened in the conflicts of world powers. He added that Sri Lanka expects to maintain friendly relations with foreign countries but rejects their dominance.

In response, the Japanese Foreign Minister emphasized that his country will uphold peace, stability and reconciliation of the ethnicities in Sri Lanka.