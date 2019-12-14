Afternoon thundershowers possible in several provinces

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle district after 2.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces and in Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi and Hambantota districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.