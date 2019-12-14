Nearly 200 busted this year for running unlicensed foreign employment agencies

Nearly 200 busted this year for running unlicensed foreign employment agencies

December 14, 2019   01:37 pm

-

Nearly 200 individuals have been arrested for carrying on foreign employment agencies without a valid license during this year, says the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

The Bureau said a total of 1,384 complaints have been received over such agencies, however, this is relatively lower than the number of complaints received last year, which stood at 2,449.

The Bureau of Foreign Employment has urged the general public to be vigilant of legality when choosing a foreign employment agency.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories