Death toll from dengue fever on the rise

The death toll from dengue fever in Sri Lanka has increased to 100 so far, says the Director of Lady Ridgeway hospital for Children Dr. G. Wijesuriya.

In the meantime, a large number of confirmed dengue fever cases are reported across the island.

High numbers of dengue patients are reported from Colombo, Gampaha and Galle districts, according to Dr. Wijesuriya.

He urged the public to take necessary measures to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquito in their respective residential areas.