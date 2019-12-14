Criminal gang member arrested with Kerala Cannabis
December 14, 2019 03:37 pm
An accomplice of the underworld figure under alias ‘Gotha Asanka’, who is currently in remand custody, has been arrested along with a haul of Kerala Cannabis.
The Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) and the Police Special Task Force had made the arrest during a raid carried out at Malwana area in Dompe.
Nearly 11kg of Kerala Cannabis have reportedly been seized from the suspect.
The arrestee was identified as a member of a criminal gang that has been active in Nawagamuwa area in Ranala and Kaduwela.
He has been handed over to the Dompe Police for onward investigations, the Police STF stated.