President, PM congratulate Boris Johnson on general poll victory

December 14, 2019   04:43 pm

President Gotaba Rajapaksa has extended his congratulatory wishes to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Conservative Party on bagging the General Election victory.

Taking to his official Facebook page and Twitter account, the President said this “victory reflects the global trend of pro-nationalist governments.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also posted a congratulatory Twitter post for his British counterpart PM Johnson for the resounding election victory.

“His decisive leadership no doubt led to this victory,” PM Rajapaksa said.

 

 

