President, PM congratulate Boris Johnson on general poll victory

President Gotaba Rajapaksa has extended his congratulatory wishes to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the Conservative Party on bagging the General Election victory.

Taking to his official Facebook page and Twitter account, the President said this “victory reflects the global trend of pro-nationalist governments.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also posted a congratulatory Twitter post for his British counterpart PM Johnson for the resounding election victory.

“His decisive leadership no doubt led to this victory,” PM Rajapaksa said.

I wish to congratulate @BorisJohnson and the @Conservatives on their landslide win at the General Elections. Their victory reflects the global trend of pro-nationalist governments. I wish the new Prime Minister, the Government and the people of #UnitedKingdom the very best pic.twitter.com/Sa5Vns3DVP — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) December 14, 2019