The water supply for most of the areas in Colombo will be suspended for 24 hours starting from 8.00 p.m. tonight (14), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board has said.

Accordingly, Colombo 01, 02, 03, 04, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 areas will be affected by this water cut.

In the meantime, the water supply for Colombo 05 and Colombo 06 areas will be under low pressure.