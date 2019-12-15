Thundershowers possible this afternoon

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in Galle district after 2.00 p.m.

Several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central, and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district, states the Department of Meteorology.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40kmph at times in Southern province and in Kandy and Matale districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Colombo and Mannar during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.