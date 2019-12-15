Philippines pushes expanded trade with Sri Lanka

-

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), in coordination with the Sri Lankan embassy, recently organized a business forum and business matching with a 16-man delegation from the Sri Lanka Philippines Business Council (SLPBC) at the PCCI headquarters in Taguig City.

The Sri Lankan group was led by Sri Lankan Ambassador-Designate Shobini Gunasekera, Honorary Consul Hugh Sriyal Dissanayake and SLPBC president Ravi De Silva.

The Philippine side was headed by PCCI president Ma. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco, honorary chairman and director for international affairs Francis Chua and international affairs committee vice-chairman for Asia Roberto Amores.

Philippine Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives Vicente Vivencio Bandillo also graced the occasion.

At the event, around 60 Philippine companies who had initial meetings with the Sri Lankan counterparts focused on the following sectors: information technology, construction, logistics, retail, education, food, human resource, tourism, and entertainment.

-Agencies