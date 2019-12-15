Took action undo damages caused by weakened intelligence  Defense Sec.

Defense Secretary Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne says he has already taken measures to undo the damage caused by the weakening of intelligence services.

The Defense Secretary mentioned this attending a function organized in Naiwala, Veyangoda, yesterday (14).

He also stressed that foreign nations would not be allowed to gain any resources belonging to Sri Lanka.

He said that his primary aim was to create an environment in which all communities could live freely while ensuring national security.

