New National Policy Framework published

The new National Policy Framework titled ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ has been released to the public by the government.

This National Policy Framework (NPF) of the government constitutes of 10 key policies aimed at achieving the fourfold outcome of a productive citizenry, a contented family, a disciplined and just society and a prosperous nation.

The 10 key policies, giving due consideration to socio, economic, environmental and political aspects are;

Priority to National Security Friendly, Non-aligned, Foreign Policy An Administration free from corruption New Constitution that fulfills the People’s wishes Productive Citizenry and a vibrant Human resource People-Centric Economic Development Technology-Based Society Development of Physical Resources Sustainable Environmental Management Disciplined, Law Abiding and values-based society

The complete document of the issued National Policy Framework can be found on the official website of the Treasury, www.treasury.gov.lk, in all 3 languages.

All other government institutions have been requested to download the document and publish it on their official websites.

National Policy Framework: Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour by Ada Derana on Scribd