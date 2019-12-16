Showery condition to enhance

-

The showery condition over the island, particularly in Northern, Eastern, and Uva provinces is expected to enhance to some extent from tomorrow (17 December), states the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambanthota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Showers can occur in Galle, Matara, and Rathnapura districts in the morning too.

Wind speed can be increased up to 40 kmph at times in North-western province and in Kandy, Matale, and Hambanthota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Galle via Mannar and Colombo during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Colombo via Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.