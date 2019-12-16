Swiss Embassy staffer produced before Colombo JMO again

Swiss Embassy staffer produced before Colombo JMO again

December 16, 2019   10:29 am

-

The local staffer at the Swiss Embassy allegedly involved in an abduction case has been presented before the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer this morning (16).

The relevant Swiss Embassy official had arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to continue recording of her statement on the alleged incident.

Subsequently, CID officials had accompanied the alleged victim to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer’s Office.

