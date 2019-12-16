24-hour water cut for several areas in Gampaha

-

A 24-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Gampaha, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Peliyagoda, Wattala, Katunayake, Seeduwa, Ja-Ela Urban Council areas and Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Kelaniya, and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be experiencing the water cut.

The interruption to the water supply will last from 8 am tomorrow (17) until 8 am on the 18th of December.

NWSDB stated that the water supply will be disrupted during the relevant period owing to the reparation activities of the Sapugaskanda Power Station.

Meanwhile, the water supply to the Kethhena Water Treatment Plant will be disrupted for 11 hours tomorrow due to essential maintenance work of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), states NWSDB.

Accordingly, the water cut will be imposed in Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Kalutara North and South, Katukurunda, Nagoda, Payagala, Pilaminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara, Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota.