Ashok Pathirage has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the SriLankan Airlines Limited with immediate effect.

The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation in a letter addressed to Pathirage has appointed him to be a member and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the national airline.

Ashok Pathirage is the founder of the Softlogic Group as well as the Chairman of several other major business entities in the country.