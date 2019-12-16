Swiss Embassy staffer produced at NIMH for report on mental health

-

The Swiss Embassy staffer, who was allegedly involved in an abduction case, has been escorted to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Angoda.

This was to obtain a report on the alleged victim’s mental health condition through a panel of psychiatrists.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded an extensive statement from the aforementioned local staffer of the Swiss Embassy on the alleged incident.

She was also referred to the Colombo Judicial Medical Officer for a report to determine whether she had been sexually abused or assaulted.

The CID informed the court of the ongoing investigations on the case and the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered a report on the mental health condition of the alleged victim.

Within this context, the alleged victim was accompanied by Swiss Embassy officials to the CID this morning (16).

Subsequently, she was escorted to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Angoda.

The report on her mental health condition will be produced before the court tomorrow (17).